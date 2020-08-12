Video: Hilarious sound effects commentary for Adama Traore’s incredible run for Wolves vs Sevilla

Wolves winger Adama Traore really is a force to be reckoned with when he’s on his game.

This commentary from Nuno Espirito Santo’s side’s defeat against Sevilla in the Europa League last night sums it up pretty well…

When you run out of words, just go for sound effects ? pic.twitter.com/1oknduXv26 — Gary Taphouse (@garytaphouse) August 12, 2020

Watch the video clip as the commentator simply adds speedy sound effects for much of Traore’s pacey run forward.

Sevilla ended up narrowly winning this tie 1-0 and progressing to the semi-finals of this season’s Europa League, where they’ll take on Manchester United.