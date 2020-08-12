Menu

Video: Hilarious sound effects commentary for Adama Traore’s incredible run for Wolves vs Sevilla

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Wolves winger Adama Traore really is a force to be reckoned with when he’s on his game.

This commentary from Nuno Espirito Santo’s side’s defeat against Sevilla in the Europa League last night sums it up pretty well…

Watch the video clip as the commentator simply adds speedy sound effects for much of Traore’s pacey run forward.

Sevilla ended up narrowly winning this tie 1-0 and progressing to the semi-finals of this season’s Europa League, where they’ll take on Manchester United.

More Stories Adama Traore