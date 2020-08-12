Advanced talks: Arsenal look set to fill problem position with a direct swap with Italian giants

Swap transfers should be more common this summer, but this could be an absolute masterstroke from Arsenal if they can pull it off.

It’s clear that they need someone to bolster their options in central midfield, and that could be an even bigger priority after it was suggested that Real Madrid were looking to keep Dani Ceballos next season.

Lucas Torreira didn’t live up to the hype when he made the move to The Emirates, and it sounds like Arsenal could be swapping him for a very talented player who could improve their midfield:

Advanced talks between #ASRoma and #Arsenal for a swap between Lucas #Torreira and Amadou #Diawara. For Diawara is ready 5-years contract, while Torreira's agent has yet to agree. Both clubs would realize a significant capital gain with this deal. #transfers #AFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) August 12, 2020

Diawara has struggled to nail down a regular spot at Napoli and Roma in recent seasons, but that’s mainly because he’s played in some very good teams rather than a slight on his own ability.

He’s good on the ball and has the ability to burst forward and cause problems, while he can also play in the anchor role to shield the back four if needed too.

It should also be a good move for Torreira as he’s shone in Serie A before, while Diawara’s physicality should suit the Premier League more that playing in Italy.

Clearly nothing has been done yet, but this sounds very promising for both teams.