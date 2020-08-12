Manchester United-connected super-agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly approached Barcelona with a verbal offer for Ansu Fati.

In an intriguing latest edition on this transfer saga, it’s claimed that Man Utd remain keen on Barca wonderkid Fati as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, according to Sport.

The report claims the Red Devils are unlikely to be able to persuade Barcelona to sell Fati, but an approach has previously been made on their behalf through Mendes.

Mendes is said to have made Barcelona a ‘verbal offer’ of around €100million for the exciting young Spaniard, but it sounds like the Catalan giants are not open to a sale, especially at that price, according to Sport.

United will now have to hope they can get a deal done for Sancho, or indeed find another more realistic alternative to come in and strengthen their attack.

Some potential alternatives for Man Utd in case a move for @Sanchooo10 doesn't work out – https://t.co/0k18IXYVXz #MUFC — Mark Brus (@mbrus88) August 12, 2020

Fati looks like he has a bright future at the Nou Camp, so it’s unsurprising a sale seems to have been ruled out.

Barcelona have a proud history of bringing players through from their academy, and Fati looks like one of the most exciting prospects to emerge at the club in years.

