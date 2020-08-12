Barcelona ace will push to re-join his former club if they don’t win the Champions League this year

Winning the Champions League should be the highest honour for any player at club level, so a team’s chances in the competition will dictate their transfer choices – especially as their career starts to wind down.
It’s also interesting that you can determine the trajectory for a club based on the decisions that players make, and it looks like Arturo Vidal doesn’t think Barcelona will be in a position to challenge for the UCL next season.
A report from Mundo Deportivo has indicated that winning the competition is a massive deal for the Chilean star, and he intends to leave the club if they don’t win it this year.
READ MORE: Barcelona defender who tested positive for Covid-19 has been named
They quote El Pais in saying that he feels he’s more likely to win the competition if he re-joins Juventus next season instead, which would be an interesting proposition when you consider that Andrea Pirlo has just taken over.
Vidal probably won’t be considered as a key star for Barcelona but his attitude and energy make him a favourite for any boss that he plays under, while his versatility means he’ll play in most games too.
He’s 33 so there’s no way that he’ll be seen as a long term option for any club, but his experience would be handy for both Barcelona and Juventus next season.