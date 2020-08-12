Barcelona ace will push to re-join his former club if they don’t win the Champions League this year

Winning the Champions League should be the highest honour for any player at club level, so a team’s chances in the competition will dictate their transfer choices – especially as their career starts to wind down.

It’s also interesting that you can determine the trajectory for a club based on the decisions that players make, and it looks like Arturo Vidal doesn’t think Barcelona will be in a position to challenge for the UCL next season.

A report from Mundo Deportivo has indicated that winning the competition is a massive deal for the Chilean star, and he intends to leave the club if they don’t win it this year.

They quote El Pais in saying that he feels he’s more likely to win the competition if he re-joins Juventus next season instead, which would be an interesting proposition when you consider that Andrea Pirlo has just taken over.

Vidal probably won’t be considered as a key star for Barcelona but his attitude and energy make him a favourite for any boss that he plays under, while his versatility means he’ll play in most games too.

He’s 33 so there’s no way that he’ll be seen as a long term option for any club, but his experience would be handy for both Barcelona and Juventus next season.