Barcelona confirm squad heading to Lisbon ahead of Bayern Munich clash

Barcelona have announced the squad that has made the trip to Lisbon ahead of their Champions League quarter-final showdown against Bayern Munich on Friday night.

After seeing off Napoli last week, the Catalan giants will hope to continue their run in Europe but face a hugely difficult task against the reigning Bundesliga champions.

It promises to be a fascinating battle between two giants of European football, and Barcelona coach Quique Setien will hope to have as close to a fully-fit squad at his disposal as possible.

As seen in the club’s tweet below, they’ve named a 26-man squad list that has travelled to Lisbon for the meeting with the Bavarian giants, and notably Ousmane Dembele has been included.

However, Mundo Deportivo note that the Frenchman hasn’t been given the all clear by the medical staff yet and so his involvement on Friday is unlikely.

That said, he will hope that his teammates can book their spot in the semi-finals, as having now made the trip to Portugal, he could still hold hope of being involved if they advance and so he could yet make an impact after another year blighted by injury problems.

Samuel Umtiti is the only senior player missing as he’s out with an injury issue of his own, while Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal will be available again after serving their respective suspensions against Napoli last time out.

Having fallen short in La Liga and the Copa del Rey, Setien and Barcelona will be desperate to end the season on a high note and so time will tell if they can get past Bayern and move into the last four this week to keep their dreams of another Champions League triumph alive.