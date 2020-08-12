Barcelona defender who tested positive for Covid-19 has been named

There was always going to be a fear that football returning would result in a spike of Covid-19 cases, and it’s worrying that reports are starting to emerge stating just that.

There had been some talk recently that a Barcelona player had tested positive for the virus, and it’s now been confirmed that it’s Jean-Clair Todibo:

French defender Jean-Clair Todibo is the FC Barcelona player who has tested positive for COVID-19. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 12, 2020

Sky Sports had previously reported that someone had been tested positive, but it wasn’t clear at that point.

They confirm that the player hadn’t been in contact with any of the Champions League squad so there’s no danger of that tie being affected, while they also state that Barca had confirmed the player was asymptomatic and had gone home to rest,

They also point out that Barca said his recent contacts had been tracked and everything sounds like it should be okay, so that is the good news from this.

Despite that, it must be a scary time for Todibo and his family so here’s hoping he’s okay and everything turns out fine.