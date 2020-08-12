Barcelona failed in their attempt to replace Quique Setien with Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger is so synonymous with Arsenal that it would be strange to see him take over at another club, but it sounds like he’s turned down the chance to take over at Barcelona.

Barcelona are stuck in a strange situation where they clearly want Xavi to take over, but The Evening Standard have reported that it won’t be possible until 2021 at the earliest.

Quique Setien hasn’t shown enough to demonstrate that he should be trusted for another season with this squad, but few top level managers are going to accept a job as a temporary manager.

That does suggest that an elder statesman would be the best way to go, so appointing Wenger on a short term basis could actually make sense.

He’s widely respected for his work even if things went wrong towards the end at Arsenal, but a report from Le10Sport has stated that Barca have tried and failed to bring Wenger in.

They claim that talks were held and they had some good discussions about the project, but Wenger ultimately turned the chance down.

It’s clear that Barca need a new manager to overhaul this team and give them a new sense of direction, but it’s starting to look like they’ll be stuck with Setien until Xavi decides to take the leap.