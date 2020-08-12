Barcelona player tests positive for coronavirus

Ahead of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Bayern Munich, the last thing that Barcelona needed was to find out that one of their players had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the official Barcelona website, the player isn’t one of those travelling to Lisbon, however, nor have they been in contact with any of the players who will face the Bavarians.

The positive test came back from one of the nine players that were looking to begin their pre-season training today.

Pedri, Trincao, Matheus Fernandes, Todibo, Wague, Alena, Rafinha, Miranda and Oriol Busquets are the players in question, but the identity of who has provided the positive result has been kept under wraps for now.

The report goes on to state that the player is healthy, has no symptoms and is in quarantine at home.

As COVID-19 cases begin to creep up in various countries across Europe the worry must be that sport will once again have to take a back seat.

However, the health and well-being of individuals far outweighs the need for the masses to be entertained.