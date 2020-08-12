As top class strikers go, Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland is right up there on current form.

Having signed from Red Bull Salzburg, his tally of 13 goals in 15 Bundesliga games speaks of a centre-forward at the peak of his powers.

Still only 20 years of age, the Norwegian will be expected to frighten defences for many a year to come, and if what we’ve seen of him already is anything to go by, back fours certainly have their work cut out.

It may not be just Haaland that they have to worry about in future, however.

There’s another superstar on the BVB production line and Haaland himself believes that Yousouffa Moukoko is even better than he was.

“He’s a lot better than I was when I was 15,” Haaland told Westfalische Rundschau, cited by Goal.com.

“He trains at Borussia Dortmund and keeps up. I was in my home club, Bryne FK, when I was 15. You can’t compare that.”

“[…] I don’t think I’ve ever seen a 15-year-old that good.”

Moukoko isn’t eligible to play for Dortmund’s first team until he turns 16 in November, but he’s already training regularly with the senior side so it will surely only be a matter of time before he is the new name on everyone’s lips.