Boost for Arsenal as Sporting Director admits £44m rated star can leave his club this summer

Of course no club ever wants to part ways with their star players, but sometimes it’s very obvious that some sales will need to be made.

Most of French football is struggling due to their decision to cancel the season early, and Lyon could be in bigger trouble after they missed out on European football next season.

They have some great players like Moussa Dembele, Houssem Aouar and Mephis Depay, so they might have to sell at least one of them to balance the books.

The Daily Mail have suggested that Aouar could be the one to leave this summer, and that should interest Arsenal fans as they confirm that they are heavily interested in his signature.

It’s not just speculation either as this came after Lyon’s Sporting Director Juninho confirmed that he could be sold this summer, with the report suggesting he would go for around £44m.

This could be great timing when the future of Dani Ceballos is still unsure, and you could even argue that the Lyon man would be an upgrade after years of impressive performances in France.

It won’t be easy to sign him as it’s suggested that Man City and Juventus are also keen, while it’s unlikely anything will happen while Lyon are still in the Champions League.

Things could change if they somehow manage to go on and win the competition as that would give them a financial boost, but it looks very unlikely.