Chelsea have reportedly joined Arsenal in the running for the potential transfer of Sporting Lisbon wonderkid Joelson Fernandes.

The 17-year-old is considered a huge talent and it seems he’s attracting a growing list of suitors in this summer’s transfer window.

Chelsea are now being linked with Joelson by A Bola, who also claim that Arsenal have been dealt the blow of seeing a bid for the teenager rejected.

Joelson has shone and could be a great fit at either club, with Chelsea and Arsenal both showing in recent times that they’re ready to hand opportunities to young players.

Arsenal could also do with strengthening in attack in the near future amid doubts over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future as he enters the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are also still to really replace Eden Hazard, so could do with building for the future as Willian and Pedro have also both left Stamford Bridge this summer.

A Bola make it clear, however, that Arsenal have not yet offered enough for Joelson, with Sporting asking for £40million for their star youngster.