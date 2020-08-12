Confirmed: Juventus announce stalwart’s exit after agreement to terminate contract

Juventus have officially announced that they have reached an agreement with midfielder Blaise Matuidi to terminate his contract with the club to end his time in Turin.

The 33-year-old joined the Bianconeri from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 and went on to make 133 appearances for the reigning Serie A champions.

During his time in Italy, the World Cup-winner added three Scudetti, a Coppa Italia and an Italian Super Cup to his trophy collection as he enjoyed a memorable stint with the Turin giants.

However, as per the club’s official statement, they have confirmed that they have reached an agreement with the Frenchman to terminate his contract and have issued a classy message to wish him well moving forward.

As noted by Goal.com, it has been suggested that he will now make the switch to MLS and join Inter Miami, although that particularly move hasn’t been confirmed as of yet.

Nevertheless, it’s an interesting decision from the two parties as Juventus now prepare for a new era with Andrea Pirlo replacing Maurizio Sarri as head coach this month.

The Italian icon will no doubt be keen to stamp his mark on the squad and bring in his own players to fit his ideas and philosophies, although he will also need experience in the side too in order to help Juve ensure that they don’t slip in the more immediate future.

Matuidi could have been a key figure in the dressing room and made 45 appearances this past season, and so it will be interesting to see whether or not his presence is missed.

That said, Pirlo can still call upon a number of top options including the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur, Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey and perhaps most importantly Adrien Rabiot who could arguably fill the void his compatriot leaves behind perfectly as he looks to step up and play a more prominent role moving forward.