Chelsea fans can be forgiven for feeling a little confused about the Declan Rice transfer situation right now.
The West Ham star has been a top performer in the Premier League and would make a fine signing for Chelsea if he does make a move this summer.
MORE: Chelsea set sights on Argentine international to strengthen Lampard’s squad
Blues fans may well have been excited to see Sky Sports Italy journalist Angelo Mangiante claiming the west London giants had made a £50million offer to sign Rice from the Hammers…
Declan #Rice is the priority as new centre back for #Chelsea.
Frank #Lampard wants bring him to Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea first official bid is £ 50 million to #WestHam.
The #CFC board wants Declan Rice. @SkySport #Transfers pic.twitter.com/ShoQljtowQ
— Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) August 11, 2020
However, this was later followed up by a contradictory claim from Sky Sports’ Twitter account.
See below as they refer to West Ham denying reports of a Chelsea bid from Rice – reports that came from one of their own journalists…
West Ham have dismissed reports they have received a £50m bid from Chelsea for Declan Rice.
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 11, 2020
This is all a bit confusing and we’ll perhaps learn a bit more as time goes on, with this saga not looking like dying down any time soon.
Rice has shone at West Ham and seems like a player who could be a fine long-term purchase for Chelsea, or indeed any other top club.
The England international could fill in in defensive midfield or at centre-back for CFC, and it seems Mason Mount has strongly hinted he’d be keen on the move…