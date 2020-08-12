Chelsea fans can be forgiven for feeling a little confused about the Declan Rice transfer situation right now.

The West Ham star has been a top performer in the Premier League and would make a fine signing for Chelsea if he does make a move this summer.

Blues fans may well have been excited to see Sky Sports Italy journalist Angelo Mangiante claiming the west London giants had made a £50million offer to sign Rice from the Hammers…

Declan #Rice is the priority as new centre back for #Chelsea.

Frank #Lampard wants bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea first official bid is £ 50 million to #WestHam.

The #CFC board wants Declan Rice. @SkySport #Transfers pic.twitter.com/ShoQljtowQ — Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) August 11, 2020

However, this was later followed up by a contradictory claim from Sky Sports’ Twitter account.

See below as they refer to West Ham denying reports of a Chelsea bid from Rice – reports that came from one of their own journalists…

West Ham have dismissed reports they have received a £50m bid from Chelsea for Declan Rice. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 11, 2020

This is all a bit confusing and we’ll perhaps learn a bit more as time goes on, with this saga not looking like dying down any time soon.

Rice has shone at West Ham and seems like a player who could be a fine long-term purchase for Chelsea, or indeed any other top club.

The England international could fill in in defensive midfield or at centre-back for CFC, and it seems Mason Mount has strongly hinted he’d be keen on the move…