Thiago Alcantara is seemingly a wanted man and the Bayern Munich star is probably one of only a handful that could improve Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side.

The Anfield-based outfit head into the new season as champions, with the future of the Spaniard hanging in the balance.

According to ESPN FC and cited by the Daily Express, journalist Gab Marcotti believes that if the Reds are indeed interested in acquiring the midfielder’s services, that they shouldn’t be looking to pay too much for him because he’ll effectively be used as a back up.

“Well the tricky thing is he’s got a contractual issue with Bayern right now,” Marcotti noted.

“They don’t want to lose him on a free, but equally they don’t want to give him away either. Would he be a fit for Liverpool? He would be a plan B.

“He would be a plan B for those games where Liverpool are playing against opponents who are sitting very deep and you need someone who needs to go and unlock the opposing defence.

“As good as Liverpool are, when you’re thinking about their creative players you’re talking about Firmino and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Then, really, that’s probably about it for individuals who can create spaces. “I think they [Henderson and Milner] offer different things to what Thiago offers. “If I have to go and spend £40 or £50m for a guy who has had major injury issues, plus what will probably be enormous wages because he’s at Bayern, I’d think twice about it. “If I can afford it, and I can bring him in as a luxury situation, and I only need him for 20 or 30 games and I like the price, then yeah I’d take him. “But I certainly wouldn’t make him my priority if I’m Liverpool.”

It’s an interesting point of view because, as anyone who has seen Thiago play knows, he brings something different to the table.

His skill set, vision and execution are commensurate with an education at Barcelona’s La Masia academy, and at 29 years of age, he still has a few good years left in him yet.

Whilst it’s accepted that the coronavirus pandemic has hit football clubs hard, to baulk over a fee that seems reasonable in any event could see Liverpool lose out on a player who would fit their system like a glove.