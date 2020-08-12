Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has work to do in this summer’s transfer market but is unlikely to be able to concentrate fully on the same until his Man United side have either won the Europa League or are knocked out.

A move for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho appears to be on the cards, but there’s another Bundesliga outfit that are eyeing some business with the Red Devils.

According to the Daily Star, Tahith Chong wants to go on loan to Werder Bremen, and the German side are keen to have him.

“Mr Solskjaer kept his promise from March and told Tahith that he can leave the club,” Chong’s agent said to Bild, cited by the Daily Star.

“The boy really wants to go to Werder. He wants to be part of the preparation as soon as possible so that he can quickly find his way around.”

Bremen sporting director, Frank Baumann, is equally enthusiastic about any move in time for the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

“He is very fast, he comes in from the wing – he fits our profile,” Baumann is quoted as saying by Weser Burier, cited by the Daily Star.

“He has speed and dribbling well. That makes it exciting for us.

“[…] We can add two or three more players. Borrowing guys from top clubs like this can make sense to us. Because of our situation, he’s a player who could be interesting.”

More Stories / Latest News Thiago Alcantara’s manager speaks out on his next destination amid Liverpool transfer links ‘If Abraham is scoring goals he’s going to play’ – Pundit plays down significance of Werner’s Chelsea move Barcelona player tests positive for coronavirus

At the present moment, with Chong unlikely to get many, if any, first-team opportunities at United, it makes sense to loan him out in order that he can get minutes elsewhere.

Having him just sat in the background, waiting endlessly for a chance, does no one any favours.