After having acquired Timo Werner from RB Leipzig and Hakim Ziyech from Ajax, as well as losing Willian, Frank Lampard has already had a whirlwind transfer window for Chelsea.

Now it appears that the Blues boss has his sights firmly set on Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz, with negotiations seemingly taking an age to be concluded.

That said, one pundit sees no need for the west Londoners to be in such a rush to tie down the youngster.

“I don’t think Chelsea are in any particular rush,” Gab Marcotti said on ESPN FC and cited by the Daily Express.

“I don’t think Chelsea feel they need Kai Havertz considering the players they’ve already addded, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech are already there, Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, the list goes on and on.

“But equally Chelsea are saying if there’s a chance they can get him at a price they like and at terms they like, yeah they’ll go for it.

“I don’t think Chelsea are going to budge from their position or inch forwards.

“I don’t think Lampard will pressure the club to say he needs Havertz now, not while they have more important positions to fill and other positions elsewhere.”

Though Marcotti is correct in that the Blues arguably don’t need Havertz at this moment, equally, it seems fairly clear that he is wanted by Lampard.

With only four and a half weeks until the 2020/21 Premier League season begins, can the club really afford to dilly-dally for too much longer? The closer to pre-season it gets, the harder it becomes to integrate new faces.

There’s little doubt that the player would improve Chelsea’s front line and the thought of a link-up with national team colleague, Werner, is mouth-watering.

Lampard can’t really afford to lose out on that.