Although he impressed in his debut season at Chelsea, Tammy Abraham must’ve been a little disheartened when Frank Lampard signed Timo Werner from RB Leipzig this summer.

Not to mention continued interest in Bayer Leverkusen marksman, Kai Havertz.

The England international scored 15 times in 34 games for the west Londoners per transfermarkt and at just 22 years of age will surely only improve.

Former professional player, Danny Mills, certainly thinks that the youngster has nothing to worry about other than some healthy competition for places.

“Werner can play wide, off the right hand side,” he told Football Insider.

“Willian’s leaving so Werner can go down the right, Pulisic, when he’s back fit, on the left and Abraham down the middle or Giroud.

“If Abraham is doing it then, if you’re good enough, you play. If you’re doing the business you stay in the squad and you play, it is as simple as that.

“Managers have different opinions about different players but if Abraham is scoring goals he’s going to play. It doesn’t matter whose behind you.”

With the west Londoners having qualified for the Champions League next season, clearly Lampard is going to need a strong squad if he wants to improve on his first season showing as Blues manager.

Having already raided the club coffers to a significant extent, the pressure will be on the former midfielder and record goalscorer to deliver the goods.

Even if he isn’t first choice up front, Tammy Abraham can play a huge part in helping Chelsea to achieve their goals in 2020/21.