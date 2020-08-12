Journalist claims Juventus looking to offload Cristiano Ronaldo, offered to surprise Euro giants

Guillem Balague has suggested that Juventus want to get Cristiano Ronaldo’s wages off their books and have even offered him to Barcelona.

The 35-year-old is coming off the back of another hugely impressive season as he bagged 37 goals and seven assists in 46 appearances for the Turin giants.

That led to another Serie A title, but Juventus did fall short in the Coppa Italia and Champions League, which ultimately led to the dismissal of Maurizio Sarri last week and the appointment of Andrea Pirlo.

In turn, that could now start a new cycle for the Bianconeri as they look to also rebuild an ageing squad with Blaise Matuidi moving on this week.

While Ronaldo delivered and was once again their talisman last season, the Portuguese superstar will undoubtedly take up a huge chunk of their wage bill, and as per Balague in the video below when speaking to BBC 5 Live, he has suggested that they want to get that salary off the books and have even offered Ronaldo to Barcelona.

He adds that the iconic figure earns €23m net per year, and so it’s difficult to see any other side being able to pay those wages which in turn could mean that Juventus are ‘stuck’ with him.

Time will tell what happens, but it seems as though the reigning Serie A champions might be open to moving their star man on if they can…