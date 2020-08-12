Liverpool reportedly hold a huge advantage in the transfer battle for Brazilian wonderkid Talles Magno this summer.

The 18-year-old is being strongly linked with a €20million move to the Reds by Esporte News Mundo, who also list the likes of Chelsea, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain as among the clubs who’ve shown an interest in him.

However, the report states Liverpool have the edge at the moment, with Magno himself seemingly favouring a move to link up with Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

This could be an exciting deal for Liverpool if they pull it off, with the young forward looking a huge prospect after shining for current club Vasco da Gama.

Despite his youth, Magno has already played 24 games for Vasco’s senior side, scoring two goals, and it may be that he’s already now set for a big move to Europe.

Chelsea could also have been a decent destination for the teenager, with Frank Lampard showing this season that he’s prepared to blood young players and give them a chance to develop.

Magno will, however, perhaps unsurprisingly see LFC as the more tempting destination at the moment after the huge success they’ve enjoyed under Klopp.

The German tactician led the club to Champions League glory last season and followed it up with a first Premier League title victory in 30 years this term.