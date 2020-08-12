Liverpool could add another Greek signing after being heavily linked with outstanding young striker

Most fans won’t have thought much about Greek football since 2004, but we’ve seen some interesting transfers happen in the past few weeks.

Celtic decided to take a chance on AEK Vasilis Barkas to replace the outstanding Fraser Forster, while Liverpool found some depth in defence by moving for Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiacos.

It looks like they might not be finished there, after a report emerged suggesting they were looking to move for one of the country’s most highly rated young strikers:

Liverpool FC interested in Panathinaikos young striker, Marios Tzavidas. The 17 year old Greek international was the first scorer of Panathinaikos U17 last year and is considered one of the most talented players of his generation #liverpool #panathinaikos #tzavidas @LFC — Nikos Tzouannis (@NikosTzouannis) August 12, 2020

There aren’t a lot of well known pundits who cover Greek football so it’s hard to tell how accurate it is, but Tzavidas is also fairly unknown so it’s one of those rumours that’s so obscure that it would be strange to make it up.

Panathinaikos used to be a team who troubled the latter stages of the Champions League and were a big club in Europe, but they’ve struggled financially for years so Liverpool should be able to agree a deal if they want him.

There’s not a lot of information on the youngster so we have to assume that he would be a player for the future, but it’s a name worth following this summer for sure.