Liverpool are reportedly the front-runners for the transfer of Watford winger Ismaila Sarr this summer.

The Senegalese starlet really caught the eye for Watford in the Premier League last season, though his performances weren’t quite enough to help the club avoid relegation to the Championship.

The Reds could do with adding a little more depth to their attack this summer, and it seems they’re showing the strongest interest in Sarr as he’s made available for around £40million, according to the Evening Standard.

Liverpool are said to have watched Sarr closely, and the report also claims the player himself is a huge fan of his fellow countryman Sadio Mane.

Mane has been a star performer at Anfield in recent seasons, playing a key role in Liverpool winning the Premier League title this year and the Champions League in 2019.

“I can’t say no to Dick” – What prompted Robin van Persie to say this? Click here to find out.

The Evening Standard claim Sarr watches clips of Mane on YouTube before matches, so it’s easy to see why he would surely jump at the chance to play alongside him.

LFC fans will hope to see signings come in this summer, even if it’s hard to see how Jurgen Klopp can improve on such a strong squad that just ran away with the title.

It’s important to keep on improving even after enjoying success, and Sarr looks a player who could add something to this team, and in any case is surely far too good to be playing at Championship level next term.