Liverpool look set to sign young star touted as the next Neymar in a cut price deal

While labelling a player as the next version of a current star might not be that helpful for their development, it does make it much more exciting as a fan when your club manages to sign them.

There’s been a bit of talk about Brazilian youngster Talles Magno for months now, and a recent report from AS should be great news for Liverpool fans.

They claim that Liverpool are now in talks with Vasco da Gama for the talented youngster, and they should now be considered as the club who’s in pole position to sign him.

They claim that he’s been touted as the next Neymar, while he’s also a World Cup winner at youth level alongside breaking into the Vasco team despite his young age.

The finances also look favourable for Liverpool as they indicate that his buy out clause is said to be €48m, but Vasco are struggling financially and they might be forced to accept as little as €20m to let him go.

It’s suggested that he’s capable of playing anywhere across the front line while he’s also over 6 feet tall and physical, so he should be the perfect fit for the Premier League.

AS also confirm that the negotiations are being handled by a super agent who’s helped to take a lot of big names to Europe in recent years, so hopefully a deal can be done soon.