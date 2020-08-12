Jurgen Klopp has overseen a period of dominance at Liverpool that has propelled them to both the Champions League and Premier League titles over the last year.

The Anfield-based outfit have been in unstoppable form domestically and in Europe, save for the odd under-par performance here and there.

Georginio Wijnaldum has been one of the key figures for the German, and who can forget his two goals against Barcelona that put the Reds in the box seat in their Champions League semi-final.

For now, however, Liverpool still haven’t sorted out the Dutchman’s contract, which has to be a concern for the player.

The Daily Star report that he has no intention of leaving a club who he joined from Newcastle United, however, the longer it goes on without his representatives being contacted, the more nervous they’ll likely become.

At this point Liverpool have remained tight-lipped, so this could well be a case of ‘no news is good news.’

Klopp has never said that he’s unhappy with the standard of performance from Wijnaldum, but neither has he made the move to open talks, and other clubs can approach the player from January.

Therefore, if the midfielder’s tenure at Anfield is to continue, then time is of the essence as far as contract talks are concerned.