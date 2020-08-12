The latest Liverpool transfer news is here as it looks like it could be a rather busy summer at Anfield after all.

Despite talk that Jurgen Klopp would not be spending big ahead of next season, it now looks like some major business is already underway, and we’ve got the latest transfer news for you right here…

First up, Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara is eager for a move to Liverpool after holding lengthy talks with Klopp.

The catch, however, is that the Reds seem reluctant to pay the Spaniard’s £27million asking price, which is pretty puzzling as it looks a very generous fee for such a top player.

Alcantara is in the final year of his contract and clearly wants to join, so Liverpool fans will surely be hoping their club can get their act together and push this deal through.

Another exciting potential raid could be on relegated Watford, as it sounds like winger Ismaila Sarr is a target for LFC and keen on the move.

The 22-year-old is a huge admirer of Sadio Mane and wants to link up with his fellow Senegal international on Merseyside this summer.

Watford’s position has been weakened by their relegation to the Championship, but they’ve set an asking price of £40m for Sarr.

Finally, Liverpool look in a very strong position to sign one of Brazil’s biggest young talents.

Reports claim the Merseyside giants are ahead of Chelsea and other big names in the race to sign Vasco da Gama forward Talles Magno.

The 18-year-old is another big talent who’s interested in making the move to Liverpool and it looks like progress is being made on an £18m move.