The deal to take Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund to Man United seems to be taking an age to get over the line, with one football expert now suggesting the reason why that’s the case.

Sancho has long been Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top target, and although it’s believed that personal terms between the Red Devils and the player have been agreed, the Bundesliga outfit are holding out for the best possible price for their man.

It mirrors their determination to hang onto Ousmane Dembele before Barcelona made him their second most expensive signing ever, per transfermarkt.

The issue now seems to be that United just can’t afford the €120m to buy the player, and with Dortmund in no rush or need to sell Sancho, it’s become a face-saving exercise for the Old Trafford outfit.