Man United could sign Sancho alternative on loan – but they would need to pay €90m to make it permanent

Pushing transfer fees into the future seems like smart business for buying clubs just now, but it could be even smarter from the selling club’s point of view.

A lot of transfers are being done on the basis that teams will edge towards financial normality over the next year or two – so they are always going to be able to pay more in the future than they can now.

That means a selling club can coax someone into paying a bigger fee if they are willing to wait a year, and it might be what Barcelona are looking to do with Ousmane Dembele.

READ MORE: Twitter forced to delete Phil Jones post after Man United accuse them of breaching their own guidelines

The Manchester Evening News have suggested that Man United are now looking at Ousmane Dembele as an alternative to Jadon Sancho, and Barcelona have named their price.

It’s suggested that United could have the chance to sign him on loan initially – but Barca would insist on a mandatory purchase option that would be worth around €90m.

That doesn’t sound like value for money from United’s point of view, especially when you consider he struggles to get into the Barca team and he’s had some serious injury problems over the last couple of years.

They go on to say that United are just looking into this just now and they haven’t firmed up their interest yet, and it would be a surprise if they did considering the asking price.