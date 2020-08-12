Menu

Approach made: Manchester United register interest in transfer of midfield maestro

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs to have made a call to AC Milan over the potential transfer of Hakan Calhanoglu.

The Turkey international is a superb creative midfield player and could be a great fit at Old Trafford, giving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer something a little different in the middle of the park.

MORE: Offer made: Man Utd chasing €100m alternative to Sancho

TMW claim Man Utd have enquired about Calhanoglu, and it would be interesting to see if they can get a deal done for him this summer.

The 26-year-old has just a year remaining on his contract at Milan, so it may be that it’ll be a challenge to keep him at the San Siro for much longer.

If Milan cannot tie Calhanoglu down to a new contract, one imagines they could be open to selling the former Bayer Leverkusen man for a reasonable price this summer.

More Stories / Manchester United FC

“I can’t say no to Dick” – What prompted Robin van Persie to say this? Click here to find out.

United will hope to take advantage, though it’s not entirely clear how much of a priority he is for Solskjaer and co.

The Red Devils signed a similar style of player in Bruno Fernandes back in January, but with Juan Mata ageing and past his best, there might be room for another signing of this type.

More Stories Hakan Calhanoglu