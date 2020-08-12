Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs to have made a call to AC Milan over the potential transfer of Hakan Calhanoglu.

The Turkey international is a superb creative midfield player and could be a great fit at Old Trafford, giving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer something a little different in the middle of the park.

TMW claim Man Utd have enquired about Calhanoglu, and it would be interesting to see if they can get a deal done for him this summer.

The 26-year-old has just a year remaining on his contract at Milan, so it may be that it’ll be a challenge to keep him at the San Siro for much longer.

If Milan cannot tie Calhanoglu down to a new contract, one imagines they could be open to selling the former Bayer Leverkusen man for a reasonable price this summer.

United will hope to take advantage, though it’s not entirely clear how much of a priority he is for Solskjaer and co.

The Red Devils signed a similar style of player in Bruno Fernandes back in January, but with Juan Mata ageing and past his best, there might be room for another signing of this type.