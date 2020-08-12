Manchester United have reportedly made a bid of around £63million for the transfer of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

The Red Devils are looking for a cheaper alternative to Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, and Don Balon claim Dembele could now be their main target.

The France international has struggled during his time at the Nou Camp, but was once regarded as one of the most exciting young players in the world.

Dembele looked a huge prospect at previous club Dortmund, but he’s struggled since moving to Barca, and his future now looks to be in some doubt.

Don Balon claim Man Utd are pursuing a deal for Dembele at around £63m, which would likely make him a lot cheaper than Sancho.

The Daily Mail have suggested Sancho’s asking price is more like £108m, which in many ways still looks a fair price for a player of his talent and potential.

The England international is in much better form than Dembele at the moment, so some fans may well see the cheaper £63m deal as the bigger risk.

United could also be looking at another option at Barcelona in their hunt for a Sancho alternative, with Sport claiming they’ve registered an interest in wonderkid Ansu Fati.