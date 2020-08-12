We’ve got the latest Man Utd transfer gossip all in one place for you here as a double raid on Barcelona could be on the cards.

Firstly, reports in Spain claim that United have submitted an offer for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele as they eye an alternative to Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

Dortmund announced yesterday that they had no plans to sell Sancho and that they expected he would still be their player next season, so it’s unsurprising to see that United are targeting alternatives.

Dembele may have struggled at Barcelona, but United have offered £63million for him – a lot cheaper than Sancho would cost, and a potential bargain if he can get back to his best with a move to Old Trafford.

Next, the Red Devils could also try raiding Barca for wonderkid attacker Ansu Fati.

Catalan outlet Sport claim that MUFC have made an informal offer of around €100m for the teenager via super agent Jorge Mendes.

Fati could be a fine signing for United if they can lure him to Manchester this summer, though the report suggests Barcelona are determined not to let the talented prospect go.

Finally, Man Utd are also reported to have made contact with AC Milan over a possible deal for midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

The Turkish playmaker is a top talent who’s shone in Serie A, but it remains to be seen if Milan will let him go.

Calhanoglu has just a year to run on his current contract at the San Siro and United will surely be hoping to take advantage if a new deal cannot be agreed.