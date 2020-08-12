Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly held talks with Naby Keita and agreed that he can leave Anfield.

This is because Liverpool are “completely convinced” about sealing the transfer of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, according to Don Balon.

Keita has struggled to settle since joining the Reds, and it could be that the club now want to bring in Alcantara as an upgrade in that area of the pitch.

Given that Keita hasn’t really lived up to expectations, Liverpool don’t really have enough creativity in their midfield, with the likes of Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum more defensive-minded options, with the creativity often coming from full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson.

Alcantara, however, is looking set to leave Bayern, according to Don Balon, and Liverpool are determined to bring him to Merseyside.

This follows claims that Klopp has also held talks with Alcantara about a move, as claimed by Fabrizio Romano on the Pod Save the Ball podcast.

The Spain international, however, has an asking price currently deemed too expensive for LFC, according to Romano, so selling someone like Keita could make perfect sense in order to help fund the Thiago deal.

“I can’t say no to Dick” – What prompted Robin van Persie to say this? Click here to find out.

Don Balon also suggest Barcelona could be interested in signing Keita as he looks set to become available.

The Guinea international previously looked an exciting talent at former club RB Leipzig and may be better suited to Spanish football after struggling in the Premier League.