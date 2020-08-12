Mikel Arteta has a big job on his hands this summer in terms of his work in the transfer market for Arsenal.

That isn’t just related to tying down captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, to a new deal or bringing in new faces to complement those already at the Emirates Stadium.

The Spaniard also needs to find a new home for those players who are surplus to requirements, and in the current market, where the coronavirus pandemic is having a huge economical effect on football clubs and associated transfer fees, that’s easier said than done.

One of those players, who has been injured since December but who is apparently on the verge of a return to full fitness, is Calum Chambers.

According to The Sun, the Gunners won’t stand in Chambers’ way if he decides to ply his trade elsewhere, and newly-promoted Fulham are showing an interest.

The Sun report that the Cottagers are willing to offer £12m for a player who won their Player of the Year award when on loan in west London two years ago.

Given that Chambers will find it hard to break back into the Gunners’ starting XI, a reunion with Scott Parker could suit all parties.