Arsenal are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Ajax winger Quincy Promes this summer.

The Gunners may have to strengthen in attack due to the precarious situation surrounding star forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is in the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

If he ends up moving on, Promes could be a decent replacement after some fine form for Eredivisie giants Ajax this season.

According to the Sun, the Netherlands international could move for around £25million this summer and would jump at the chance to take up an offer from Arsenal.

The report states that a source close to Promes has said the 28-year-old would link up with Mikel Arteta’s side “in a heartbeat”.

Promes has also previously shone in spells at Sevilla and Spartak Moscow and it would be intriguing to see how he would get on in the Premier League.

Arsenal have previously had a fair amount of joy when it comes to raiding Ajax, bringing in star names like Dennis Bergkamp, Marc Overmars and Thomas Vermaelen from the Amsterdam club.

Promes looks another fine potential addition for a very reasonable price if he does indeed move for £25m in this transfer window.

