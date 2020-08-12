Real Madrid star has no intention of leaving amid lack of progress in contract talks

Despite his current contract being set to expire in 2022, Real Madrid playmaker Isco reportedly has no desire to consider an exit from the Bernabeu this summer.

The 28-year-old played a limited role this past season, featuring 30 times for Zinedine Zidane as he chipped in with three goals and two assists.

For a player of his quality, he will arguably expect to play a more prominent role, although that said, given his lack of decisiveness when involved, it’s perhaps not so surprising that Zidane didn’t use him more.

Despite all that though, AS report that the Spanish international has no intention of listening to offers to leave Real Madrid this summer, while the two parties have yet to hold talks over a contract renewal with his current agreement expiring in 2022.

Entering the last year of his deal could be problematic for the reigning La Liga champions as they then start to run the risk of losing him for nothing 12 months later, and so it will be interesting to see if talks lead to any breakthroughs over a new agreement moving forward.

Given the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, it could limit spending from clubs this summer and so coupled with the possibility of being unable to offload players to raise funds too, Zidane may well have to go with what he’s already got next season as they bid to defend their domestic crown and improve in Europe.

Isco will undoubtedly hope to play a bigger role next season, and perhaps if his influence on the side grows again, a new contract might be the smart decision for both parties, even if used as a tool to avoid losing him on a free transfer in 2022.