Real Madrid star will take a paycut to secure a new deal but he won’t willingly step aside for his successor

Every club needs to have a succession plan for an ageing star, while the ideal situation will see both the veteran and the eventual replacement sharing minutes in the first team.

It’s clear that Luka Modric is approaching his final years so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he wanted to take a step back and perhaps return to Dinamo, but it sounds like he wants to go out at the top level.

A report from AS has confirmed that his contract is due to expire at the end of next season, but he wants to stay and he’s willing to take a pay cut to secure that new deal.

The report also suggests that he’s earned a new deal and he’s still a vital player despite his age, so it’s likely that Real Madrid will jump on this opportunity to extend his deal on reduced terms.

They go on to point out that Martin Odegaard is now seen as his eventual successor and he’s expected to link up with the Real first team next season, but Modric has no plans to step aside and hand over his place in the team.

He says he still wants to play as much as possible and that’s a good thing, but it sounds like Odegaard will slowly take over in the midfield and it should be a smooth transition.