Report denies possible Aaron Ramsey swap with Real Madrid as Pirlo plans to give him a second chance

It’s always great to see a British player who decides to test themselves abroad during the peak of their career, but it seems that the two Welsh stars just aren’t very popular on the continent.

Gareth Bale has had issues with Zinedine Zidane for years now, while Aaron Ramsey will feel like he’s never been given a fair chance to prove himself at Juventus.

The arrival of Andrea Pirlo as manager means that some players will need to go, and a report from Mundo Deportivo has given an interesting update on his future.

They suggest that there was some talk of him going to Real Madrid in a swap deal for Isco, but that now looks unlikely as Pirlo has decided to give him a second chance to prove himself.

They do state that Pirlo hasn’t been convinced by him yet, so you have to think he will need to have one hell of a pre-season to win his new gaffer over.

It’s admirable that Ramsey wants to show what he can do but he also needs to be careful here – he turns 30 later in the year and it would be awful if he’s left languishing in the stands during his final peak years.

It’s also possible that his future could hinge on other comings and goings at the club this summer, so it will be interesting to see how it plays out.