With the transfer soap opera of the summer showing no signs of abating, BT Sport pundit and former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand, has made a bold assessment of United target, Jadon Sancho.

Since signing for Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City, Sancho has made a real name for himself and he’s been coveted by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for some while now.

According to BBC Sport, Ferdinand, in an interview with BBC Radio Five Live, has suggested that Sancho is the best young player in the world.

“Manchester United should be in the market for the best players,” he said.

“He is fantastic. If he does come he’ll be an added value in terms of quality no doubt.

“Manchester United need top players who are going to have an effect on their first XI and I think Jadon Sancho falls into that category.

“If you look at successful Manchester United sides over the years, successful periods, there were players fighting for every position and if you substitute one out and you brought one in there was no change in the quality or the output.”

Ferdinand added that Sancho, who only turned 20 in March, is the “best” young player on the planet “bar none.”

Although his qualities are clear enough to anyone who watches football, to suggest that Sancho is the best in the world is a stretch.

Can Ferdinand really look at himself in the mirror and believe that the Dortmund flyer is better than Paris Saint-Germain’s wunderkind, Kylian Mbappe?

Clearly, Sancho is an exciting talent and one who will bring an awful lot to United’s front line, but perhaps Rio’s United allegiance is clouding his impartiality.