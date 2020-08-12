Man Utd superstar Paul Pogba is reportedly expecting to hold contract talks with the club as he is seemingly set to extend his stay at Old Trafford this summer.

The World Cup-winning French international has just 12 months remaining on his current deal, and so it is a critical point for both the player and the club in terms of his long-term future.

SEE MORE: Twitter forced to delete Phil Jones post after Man United accuse them of breaching their own guidelines

United will certainly not want to enter the last year of his contract as it weakens their position and opens up the risk of losing him for nothing next summer, although they do have an option that they can exercise which will extend his deal until 2022.

However, there is positive news for the Red Devils, as Sky Sports report that Pogba is expecting to sit down for talks with Man Utd once their season comes to an end as they are still hunting glory in the Europa League.

It’s added that despite relentless speculation linking him with a switch to either Real Madrid or Juventus at the end of the current campaign, it’s likely that he will now put pen to paper on a new contract with Man Utd instead to commit his future.

It comes after an improved run for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his players as they secured Champions League qualification for next season and will hope to wrap things up with a trophy too.

“Pogba is happy at United and he’s expecting them to open contract talks once their Europa League campaign is over,” Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth noted. “His current deal runs out next summer but United always insert this year option so they don’t get caught out with free transfers.

“It should be said United are in a better position to negotiate with Pogba and the returning Dean Henderson, as it stands from Sheffield United, following the departure of Alexis Sanchez and all of the money his wages have now freed.

“There appears to be a willingness from all parties to get around the table as far as Pogba is concerned.”

That will be a major boost for Solskjaer and Man Utd if they can get a new contract sorted for Pogba, as although he has missed a significant part of the season due to injury, he has slotted in next to Bruno Fernandes and an exciting, young attacking trident to make them even more competitive since the restart.