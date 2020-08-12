Teammate suggests Arsenal target should be playing for a Champions League club

We often hear that being able to offer Champions League football is an important thing when it comes to transfer negotiations, but sometimes a player needs to look beyond the upcoming season.

The strength of some clubs in the Premier League means that genuinely big clubs might not get to play in the competition every year, so some players will need to back themselves to be the difference when it comes to making the top four.

The Mirror have reported on some comments from Andros Townsend to Talksport about Arsenal target Wilfried Zaha, and it’s clear that he thinks his teammate is good enough to play at the highest level:

“Wilfried Zaha could play for the very best in the world. He’s the most talented player I’ve ever played with and he should be playing in the Champions League.”

“He deserves to be playing at the highest level, but as long as he’s a Palace player and I’m hopeful it does continue beyond this window, we’re grateful and delighted to have him.”

Zaha is now 27 years old so he will need to move soon if he wants to play at a higher level, while the report also suggests that he’s made it clear that he would like to move on this summer.

It sounds like Arsenal are the only club who would have an interest at this point, so it would be interesting to see if he would be good enough to elevate them into the top four and secure Champions League football for himself and the club.