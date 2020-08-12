Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has spoken out on the future of rumoured Liverpool transfer target Thiago Alcantara.

The Spain international has shone in his time in the Bundesliga but looks set to move on this summer as he enters the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena.

Alcantara looks like he could be a superb signing for Liverpool, and Fabrizio Romano has told the Pod Save the Ball podcast that the Reds have been holding talks over potentially bringing him to Anfield, despite concerns over his asking price.

Bayern boss Flick has perhaps hinted that a move to Liverpool really could be on, as he seemed to suggest it’s looking likely that the 29-year-old will be heading to the Premier League next.

It’s not that clear if this is a prediction or an opinion from Flick, but it’s interesting to see the Bayern manager publicly talk up a potential move to England for his player while all this transfer gossip is going on.

“As a person and as an athlete, I can understand him,” Flick told German outlet Sport Bild, as translated by the Metro.

“Thiago played for Barcelona, and seven years for Bayern. Now he wants a new challenge, which in my opinion must be the Premier League.”

