Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara is reportedly keen on a transfer to Liverpool after holding lengthy talks with Jurgen Klopp.

The Spain international’s future has been the subject of much speculation for some time now, but it remains to be seen where he will be playing his football next season.

Despite an update from Fabrizio Romano, the Alcantara transfer situation is still not that much clearer, even if it seems there is something genuine to the recent Liverpool FC rumours.

Speaking to the Pod Save the Ball podcast, Romano says that Alcantara wants a move to Anfield and has been in talks with Klopp “for weeks”, though there is still a catch – Liverpool don’t want to pay Bayern’s asking price.

On the Alcantara to Liverpool rumours, Romano said: “Jurgen Klopp wants the player and Thiago wants to play for Liverpool.

“Thiago and Klopp have been in talks for weeks, he wants to join Liverpool.

“Liverpool don’t want to pay Bayern’s asking price and have not submitted a bid.”

Additional information from the Metro states the 29-year-old midfielder has an asking price of around £27million, but LFC don’t currently want to pay that.

This seems risky from the Reds, who could do with adding a little more creativity to their options in the middle of the park next season after recent signings like Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have generally struggled to live up to expectations.

“I can’t say no to Dick” – What prompted Robin van Persie to say this? Click here to find out.