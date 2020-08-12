Twitter forced to delete Phil Jones post after Man United accuse them of breaching their own guidelines

Anyone who has spent anytime on Twitter will know it’s an absolute shambles filled with abuse and morons, so this story is pretty embarrassing for the company themselves.

We all know that Phil Jones isn’t the best footballer of all time and he’s not Man United standard, but he’s still a decent Premier League footballer who has won trophies and achieved more than most of us ever will.

Despite that he is prone to some howlers and his facial expressions are legendary, so he’s probably seen as an easy target by most.

Twitter put up a post asking their users to name a better player than Phil Jones, but they’ve now been forced to delete that after Man United complained that they had broken their own rules:

Twitter have removed a tweet they posted involving Phil Jones, following a complaint from Manchester United #muzone [@MailSport] pic.twitter.com/PZjw8lDjlZ — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) August 12, 2020

The Telegraph also picked up on this and it seems that United’s complaint centred around Twitter’s own rules for bullying and harassment, so this is one almighty L for the company to take.