Video: Chelsea loanee Mario Pasalic stuns PSG with a glorious finish for Atalanta in the Champions League

It feels strange to think that Mario Pasalic is still technically a Chelsea player, even though he’s destined to never play a game for the club.

He’s had an impressive season on loan at Atalanta and Sky Sports have reported that the deal will become permanent at the end of the season, but you do wonder if he should’ve been given a chance in London.

Atalanta always looked like a side who could upset PSG in the Champions League, and they’ve gone in front after Pasalic produced a fine finish to find the top corner against Keylor Navas tonight:

The underdogs strike again! Advantage Atalanta after a superb Pašali? finish ?#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/UDrbLkOkde — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 12, 2020

Pictures from TUDN