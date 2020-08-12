Video: Choupo-Moting the unlikely hero for PSG as he nets a late Champions League winner vs Atalanta

We all love football because it occasionally throws up an incredible moment where someone can be the unlikely hero, and very few PSG fans would be putting their faith in Choupo-Moting tonight.

He’s been ridiculed ever since he somehow managed to miss a chance despite the ball being on the line, but he’s come up with the goods tonight after slotting home this late winner over Atalanta:

Of all the people it's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting who puts PSG ahead in extra-time ??? Seriously, what a time to be alive!#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/vSlHm8yxf4 — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 12, 2020

It gets even better because you would think he might be shocked or thank Neymar for the pass, but he simply trots off with the air of someone who scores late Champions League knockout winners all the time..