Video: Man United target Sancho looks sharp as he shows some flashy skills to set up Haaland’s goal for Dortmund

There’s been so much talk about Jadon Sancho going to Man United that it feels almost inevitable, but he’s actually playing in a pre season friendly for Borussia Dortmund just now.

There are so many different stories going about so it’s almost impossible to tell what’s going on with the potential transfer, but the Manchester Evening News were the latest to link him with the switch.

Sancho looked poor after the restart in the Bundesliga last season and it took him some time to get back up to speed, but he’s demonstrated here that he’s looking sharp already with some lovely skill and a cross with ends up in the back of the net thanks to Erling Haaland:

Pictures from beIN Sports