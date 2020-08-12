There are a maximum of three games left to play in this season’s Champions League for those eight teams left in it, and at the moment the competition is wide open.

Only two of the teams competing in Lisbon for the right to be European champions – Barcelona and Bayern Munich – are previous winners.

That hasn’t stopped talkSPORT pundit, Darren Bent, from suggesting that it’s Pep Guardiola’s swashbuckling Manchester City that will be the team to watch.

Bent has gone as far as to say not only will City make the final on August 23, but that they’ll win the competition outright.