PSG faced Atalanta in their Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday night, and Neymar spurned a glorious chance to give them an ideal start.

This is undoubtedly one of the more highly-anticipated encounters of the quarter-final stage given the goals and attacking football that the two sides play and it sets up a fascinating battle.

It could have been PSG who took the early advantage by breaking the deadlock after just three minutes, but as seen in the video below, Neymar fluffed his lines and sent his effort wide having broken clear into a one-on-one situation.

As the camera panned over to the PSG bench, Kylian Mbappe looked on in utter disbelief that his teammate had missed, and it could prove to be a costly one as Mario Pasalic gave Atalanta the lead just before the half-an-hour mark as the Serie A outfit look to pull off a shock against the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

