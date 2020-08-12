PSG produced a stunning late comeback to break Atalanta hearts in their Champions League clash, and Thomas Tuchel’s reaction to their late show said it all.

The two high-scoring sides met in their quarter-final encounter in Portugal on Friday night and it looked as though the Serie A outfit were on the way to the final four.

Mario Pasalic had given them the lead after 26 minutes with a superb effort, and they were continuing to hold strong at the back until the last minute of the clash.

Marquinhos grabbed an equaliser in the 90th minute before Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored the winner three minutes into stoppage time as PSG produced an epic comeback to leave their opponents heartbroken at the full-time whistle.

You could see how much it meant to PSG boss Tuchel though, as the camera panned to him after the goal went in and as seen in the video below, all the emotions came roaring out of the German tactician as he savoured the moment and it was a memorable sight seeing him react in that way.

While PSG now await the winner of RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid, Atalanta will be bitterly disappointed but can look back on a fine campaign in which they certainly did themselves proud both domestically and in Europe.

Of all the people it's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting who puts PSG ahead in extra-time ??? Seriously, what a time to be alive!#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/vSlHm8yxf4 — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 12, 2020