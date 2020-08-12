Willian “passes Arsenal medical” as official transfer announcement imminent

Willian has passed his medical at Arsenal as an official transfer announcement looks imminent, according to various sources.

The Brazil international recently announced his departure from Chelsea at the end of his contract, and has been widely expected to join Arsenal for some time now.

The Gunners now seem to be closing in on their man as reports in Brazil claim Willian passed his medical yesterday without any problems, despite recently missing the FA Cup final through injury.

Arsenal are also said to be working on a social media announcement, which may have been slowing down an official statement on their new signing, according to Sky Sports.

Gooners will no doubt be excited by this big-name arrival, with Willian proving himself to be one of the finest players in the Premier League for many years now.

The 32-year-old joined Chelsea back in 2013 and has gone on to win two Premier League titles, the Europa League and other major honours with the west London giants.

Blues supporters will miss this fan-favourite, though Frank Lampard has already got ready-made replacements in the form of youngsters like Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi, as well as summer signing Hakim Ziyech.