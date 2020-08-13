£25m rated Chelsea target looks set for transfer as his current club find his replacement

The first step in allowing a key player to leave will always be finding a potential replacement, so this is a clear sign that Said Benrahma will be on his way this summer.

There was a feeling that he might leave even if Brentford did manage to win promotion to the Premier League, he’s shown he belongs at the top level and Sports Mole were the most recent outlet to link him with a move to Chelsea.

Brentford are famous for their incredible recruitment so you got the feeling they had a plan to replace him anyway, and Sky Sports have indicated that they’ve identified Nuremberg winger Robin Hack as his successor.

They confirm that a host of Premier League clubs are looking at Benrahma who would be worth around £25m, and Hack will be signed if he leaves.

Although he’s clearly destined for the Premier League, the leap to Chelsea would be a big one so it would be fascinating to see how he coped with it.

Chelsea have signed Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech while Pulisic has also started to shine in recent months, but the departure of Willian suggests they do need another attacking addition.

It’s clear that he’s going to leave this summer, but it remains to be seen which club will win the race.