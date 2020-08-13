To say that Celtic and Aberdeen players have judged the public mood over the coronavirus pandemic incorrectly would be a gross understatement.

Players from both teams appear to have not given the public a second thought when going about their business over the last couple of weeks.

According to BBC Sport, Celtic’s Boli Bolingoli decided to fly to Spain, didn’t quarantine on his return home and even had the audacity to play in a match.

Eight Aberdeen players, meanwhile, decided it would be a good idea to visit a bar together.

Their selfishness has prompted the wrath of many including Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon.

“As a minimum, you should not be expecting to see Aberdeen or Celtic play in the coming week,” she had said at her briefing on Tuesday.

“Consider today the yellow card. The next time it will be the red card because you will leave us with absolutely no choice.”

Both teams have indeed had games postponed as a result, and former Scotland international, Alan Brazil, has also weighed into the debate.

? “I was astonished.” ? “Bolingoli goes to Spain for a day, what was he doing?” ???? “Aberdeen players go to a bar… Are people thick!?” ? “These clowns… I don’t get it.” Alan Brazil is not happy with the quarantine rule breakers at #CelticFC and Aberdeen! ??????? pic.twitter.com/nwNCZam00N — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 13, 2020

“Are people thick or what?” he said on his talkSPORT breakfast show, no doubt echoing the thoughts of many.

At a time when caution is paramount and those in the public eye should be setting the example, both Celtic and Aberdeen players have let themselves and their clubs down.